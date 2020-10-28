Sarjan Barkati released from detention after 4 years

Religious preacher Sarjan Barkati who was arrested in 2016, has been released from detention nearly after four years, said his family on Wednesday.

Barkati’s wife Shabroza said he has been released from Heerpora police station Shopian this evening. “For last three months he was lodged in Heerpora police station,”, she said, adding over the past nearly four years he was lodged in different jails.

Barkati, a resident of south Kashmir’s Reban village in Shopian was arrested in 2016, from Wanpoh area of Anantnag , said one of his relatives. Sugra Barkati, daughter of Barkati said it was a heavenly feeling to see her father after four years.