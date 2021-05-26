Kashmir, Latest News
Srinagar,
May 26, 2021

Sarpanch arrested for duping two families over promise of releasing kin in Anantnag: Police

Police said the two men were let off after normal questioning as their involvement in the militancy related case could not be established.
Representational Photo
Police on Wednesday arrested a Sarpanch for “cheating and dishonestly” after he allegedly took Rs 1.1 lakh from families of two persons, detained for questioning in a militancy related case, to secure their release in Anantnag district of south Kashmir.

News agency GNS while quoting a police statement reported that two suspects from Kokernag area of Anantnag were called for questioning in connection with a militancy related incident.

While the duo’s involvement in the militancy relates incident was not established and was subsequently let off after normal questioning, one Nisar Ahmad Khan, Sarpanch of Gopalpora village of Anantnag, took Rs 1.10 lakh from their families for their release who had approached him after their detention.

Nisar, police said, had approached police and also sought appointment with a police officer for the same.

“He was however not allowed to meet the officer and instead conveyed on phone that they will be sent home if not found involved,” police said, adding, FIR No 238/2021 under section 420 IPC (cheating and dishonesty) was registered in Police Station Anantnag against the accused, who has been arrested in the case and money so paid to him has been recovered.

The money, police said, will be handed over to families with due process.

“People are advised to refrain from paying money to touts and unscrupulous elements and instead meet senior police officers in their respective areas for redressal of any grievances.”

