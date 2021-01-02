Sarpanches, Panches, Councilors administered oath at Shopian, Kulgam, Baramulla

The newly elected Sarpanches and Panches were today administered oath by respective District Administration at Shopian, Kulgam and Baramulla.

On the occasion, the concerned officers exhorted upon them to work in tandem for the development of their areas and for the betterment of people. They also assured them of full support from the district administration in taking forward the development programmes during their tenure.

At Shopian: The District Administration Shopian today administered oath to 71 Sarpanches and 203 Panches besides newly elected PRIs of Shopian at district administrative complex, here.

On the occasion, the members from all 09 blocks of the district were administered oath by the District Panchayat Officer (DPO) Shopian, Tariq Ahmad Malik.

At Kulgam: The District Administration Kulgam today administered oath to newly elected Sarpanches and Panches of Block D.K.Marg here at Panchayat Bhawan.

During the ceremony 10 Sarpanches and 45 Panches were administered oath by Block Development Officer (BDO) D.H.Pora, Muzaffar Ahmad.

On the occasion DPO/ACD Kulgam, Mohammad Imran Khan, congratulated these elected Sarpanchs and Panchs and urged upon them to meet the expectations of people and highlighted their role in development and betterment of people.

He also apprised them about their role in boosting the rural economy by their proactive role at different levels.

At Baramulla: The Additional District Development Commissioner (ADDC) Baramulla, Aijaz Abdullah Saraf today administered oath to 29 recently elected councilors at Dak Bunglow Baramulla here.

These Councilors included 13 from MC Sopore, 4 from MC Pattan, 2 from MC Baramulla, 2 from MC Kunzer, whereas 8 councilors were from MC Watergam.