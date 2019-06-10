Kashmir
'Satyamev Jayate': Advocate Mubeen Farooqui on court verdict over Kathua gangrape-murder

Advocate Mubeen Farooqui talking to reporters outside the court

The victim family’s counsel Advocate Mubeen Farooqui on Monday said the verdict in Kathua gangrape-murder case was a victory for all the communities — Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs and Christians.

A special court in Pathankot held six out of seven persons guilty in the gangrape-and-murder of an eight-year-old nomadic girl in Kathua.

“It’s victory of truth (Satyamev Jayate). This victory belongs to all the communities, Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs and Christians,” said Farooqui.

Advocate Farooqui said that Sanjhi Ram, Deepak Khajuria and Parvesh were convicted for rape and murder and other three were convicted for destruction of evidence. “We will appeal for capital punishment to the convicts,” he said.

