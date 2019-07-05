Saudi national dies in Pahalgam accident

Also Read | New scheme to refund service tax on anvil

A foreign tourist from Saudi Arabia died and a driver was injured after a vehicle they were travelling in met with an accident at Laripora area of Pahalgam, a famous tourist spot in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

The Innova vehicle (JK01AG-3438) skidded off the road and turned turtle at Laripora while returning from a nearby Golf Course in Pahalgam on Friday afternoon. In the mishap, the tourist namely Khaleel Ahmad Qureshi and the driver Sameer Ahmad Najar son of Abul Jabbar Najar of Lolab Kupwara district were injured, they said.

“Both the injured were immediately taken to nearby health facility where the tourist Khaleel succumbed to injuries,” a local news GNS quoted police officer as having said.