'Saving The Saviour' to be telecast on National Geographic today

The acclaimed documentary film by renowned Kashmiri filmmaker, Jalal Jeelani on Billa’s Wular Lake (Saving The Saviour) is scheduled for telecast on world’s premier TV Network, National Geographic Channel on Saturday, at 10 am, on World Cleanup Day.

“It is proud moment for me that my film will be the first ever-indigenous and independent environmental documentary film from Kashmir to reach the NGC’s quality level,” Jeelani said in a statement.

Saving The Saviour, features a 13-year-old boy Billa Ahmad Dar from Lahawaghat Bandipora, who scavenges Wular water for plastic trash for his livelihood.

Billa became the Brand Ambassador of Srinagar Municipal Corporation in 2016 after Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed his efforts in Mann Ki Baat programme on All India Radio address to the nation on 24 September 2017.

Since then Bilal is associated and employed (contractual) with the Corporation.