SB Suse convenes introductory meet with district, sectoral officers

Shrikant Balasaheb Suse, today convened an introductory meeting with all district and sectoral officers here after assuming office as Deputy Commissioner (DC) Shopian.

The DC enjoined upon all officers to work with utmost dedication and commitment and ensure speedy execution of works for holistic development of the district and for the general welfare of the public.

The Deputy Commissioner also directed the officers to put in extra efforts to provide all the basic amenities to people and be proactive in redressing the public grievances.

He called for maintaining close coordination among departments and following the single line administration for planned execution of works and development in the district.

On the occasion, he took a detailed review of KPDCL, R&B, Mechanical, PHE, FCS&CA and health.

Among others, the meeting was attended by ADC, ACR, CPO, CMO, CEO, ARTO, ACD, District Social Welfare Officer, Animal Husbandry, Agriculture, Horticulture, District Youth Services and Sports Officer, Ex. Engineers of R&B, PHE, PDD, Irrigation and Flood Control, Mechanical, Executive Officer MC Shopian, Assistant Director FCS&CA and other sectoral officers and officials.

Earlier he visited various offices in the Mini Secretariat to take stock of the functioning of the offices.