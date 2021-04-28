Kashmir, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: April 28, 2021, 10:38 PM

Scale up testing, vaccine drive in rural areas: Hakeem Yaseen

GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: April 28, 2021, 10:38 PM
File photo
File photo

Expressing grave concern over the unprecedented surge in COVID-19 positive cases, Peoples Democratic Front (PDF) Chairman Hakeem Yaseen Wednesday urged the administration to revitalise its men and machinery to check further spread of the dreaded virus.

In a statement issued here, Yaseen said that the need of the hour was to set up dedicated COVID-19 hospitals in rural areas along with various cities and towns of J&K.

Trending News
Health workers during a testing drive at railway station in Jammu. [File: Mir Imran/ GK]

COVID-19 | Kashmir's volunteers risking lives to save people

File photo

Covid-19 | Reports about oxygen paucity, shortage of vaccines worrisome: PC

Representational Image

Leverage all resources to curb coronavirus spread in Kupwara: NC

He urged the administration to mobilise all available resources to check the spread of COVID-19 adding that dedicated COVID-19 infection treatment centers should be set up in rural areas also.

“Setting up of dedicated COVID-19 treatment centers in rural areas, besides providing treatment to the needy patients, will also help lessen the burden and stress of the growing number of COVID-19 positive patients on city hospitals and medical staff posted there,” Yaseen said.

He asked the officers of the civil administration to closely supervise and monitor implementation of various COVID-19 preventive measures in place on the ground instead of keeping the concerned officers and health experts unnecessarily busy in daily review meetings. The PDF chairman asked the administration to scale up COVID-19 vaccination drive and COVID-19 testing in every nook and corner of J&K to contain the spread of coronovirus effectively.

Latest News
Representational Photo

Incharge Secys nominated to monitor dev works in districts

Representational Photo

J&K ignored in allocation of key covid drug Tocilizumab

File Photo of Ladakh

Ladakh Tourist Trade Alliance opposes investment by outsiders

Health workers during a testing drive at railway station in Jammu. [File: Mir Imran/ GK]

COVID-19 | Kashmir's volunteers risking lives to save people

He also appealed the religion preachers and Masjid Committees to provide every possible support to the frontline workers, doctors and paramedical staff who are tirelessly fighting to eradicate the pandemic. Yaseen appealed the affluent class of the society and Masjid committees to help in making oxygen and medicines available to the needy patients especially in their respective areas.

Tagged in ,
Related News