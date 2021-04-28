Scale up testing, vaccine drive in rural areas: Hakeem Yaseen

Expressing grave concern over the unprecedented surge in COVID-19 positive cases, Peoples Democratic Front (PDF) Chairman Hakeem Yaseen Wednesday urged the administration to revitalise its men and machinery to check further spread of the dreaded virus.

In a statement issued here, Yaseen said that the need of the hour was to set up dedicated COVID-19 hospitals in rural areas along with various cities and towns of J&K.

He urged the administration to mobilise all available resources to check the spread of COVID-19 adding that dedicated COVID-19 infection treatment centers should be set up in rural areas also.

“Setting up of dedicated COVID-19 treatment centers in rural areas, besides providing treatment to the needy patients, will also help lessen the burden and stress of the growing number of COVID-19 positive patients on city hospitals and medical staff posted there,” Yaseen said.

He asked the officers of the civil administration to closely supervise and monitor implementation of various COVID-19 preventive measures in place on the ground instead of keeping the concerned officers and health experts unnecessarily busy in daily review meetings. The PDF chairman asked the administration to scale up COVID-19 vaccination drive and COVID-19 testing in every nook and corner of J&K to contain the spread of coronovirus effectively.

He also appealed the religion preachers and Masjid Committees to provide every possible support to the frontline workers, doctors and paramedical staff who are tirelessly fighting to eradicate the pandemic. Yaseen appealed the affluent class of the society and Masjid committees to help in making oxygen and medicines available to the needy patients especially in their respective areas.