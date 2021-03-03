SCERT-JK, Kashmir chapter participates in maiden VITF -2021

The State Council Of Educational Research and Training (SCERT- J&K) Division Office, Srinagar participated in the 4 Days Virtual India Toy Fair (VITF) – 2021.

During the fair, the toy making talent of students and teachers under the directions of Administrative Secretary, School Education Department, B. K. Singh and guidance and motivation of Director SCERT-JK Prof. Veena Pandita, Director School Education Kashmir, Mohammad Younis Malik and supervision of Joint Director SCERT-JK, Srinagar Abid Hussain was presented.

Nodal officer ITF-2021 SCERT-JK Division Office, Srinagar, Ishfaq Anjum Samoon and other faculty members from Art and Vocational Wing in collaboration with all other wings and faculty members of the SCERT-JK, Srinagar including the representatives of all DIETs of Kashmir Division were actively involved in this fair.

The key motive behind the creation of each and every toy was to make learning more interactive and joyful by reinventing pedagogy through toys and their importance in the process of learning.

The four day VITF is digitally accessible and the exhibition & platform can be accessed at http://www.theindiatoyfair.in, this will provide an opportunity to explore and buy a variety of toys from over 1,000 exhibitors across states and union territories.

Meanwhile, it was given out that people can participate in the insightful webinars, panel discussions and activities and can even grow their network with various stakeholders from the toy industry.