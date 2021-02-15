Kashmir, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: February 15, 2021, 11:36 PM

Scholarship Scam: Bail plea of accused rejected

GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: February 15, 2021, 11:36 PM
Greater Kashmir

The bail plea of a West Bengal national accused of involvement in a national scholarship scam was rejected on Monday.

A statement of Crime Branch Kashmir issued here said that the bail application of one Salem Sheik of West Bengal, accused of involvement in uploading fake application forms on the national scholarship portal for Merit-cum-Means Scholarship under the minority quota for J&K students during 2018-19 for district Kulgam was presented before the court of Anti Corruption Judge Srinagar who rejected it.

Trending News
The young author said her personal experience in life has played a major role in her writing the book and has been somewhat reflected in the protagonist Rehmat as well.

'Two And A Half': Srinagar girl pens debut novel to revive Kashmiri folklore

“A medical luminary, Dr Rasheed graduated from GMC Srinagar and after completing his postgraduation joined SKIMS Medical College and became head of Pathology department.”

DAK condoles demise of Dr Abdul Rasheed

Acting on specific information of terrorist movement, Awantipora Police along with 42 RR and 180 BN CRPF launched search operation in village Batagund and Dadsara Tral.

Three Hizb associates arrested in Tral, IED material recovered: Police

File Photo

One-way traffic from Srinagar on Jammu-Srinagar highway tomorrow

It said Sheik was arrested in a case under FIR No 04/2020 under sections 420, 468, 120-B RPC, 66(D) IT Act, 5(2) of the PC Act.

The statement said that Sheik is under custody after the CB Kashmir arrested him from West Bengal.

It said that during the course of investigation, the accused Sheik confessed of the crime and disclosed more crucial inputs on which further investigation was going on.

Related News