Scholarship Scam: Bail plea of accused rejected

The bail plea of a West Bengal national accused of involvement in a national scholarship scam was rejected on Monday.

A statement of Crime Branch Kashmir issued here said that the bail application of one Salem Sheik of West Bengal, accused of involvement in uploading fake application forms on the national scholarship portal for Merit-cum-Means Scholarship under the minority quota for J&K students during 2018-19 for district Kulgam was presented before the court of Anti Corruption Judge Srinagar who rejected it.

It said Sheik was arrested in a case under FIR No 04/2020 under sections 420, 468, 120-B RPC, 66(D) IT Act, 5(2) of the PC Act.

The statement said that Sheik is under custody after the CB Kashmir arrested him from West Bengal.

It said that during the course of investigation, the accused Sheik confessed of the crime and disclosed more crucial inputs on which further investigation was going on.