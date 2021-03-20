Editor's Picks, Kashmir, Today's Paper
Scholarship SCAM: Crime Branch produces chargesheet against WB man

Representational Image
The Crime Branch (CB) Kashmir Saturday produced a preliminary chargesheet against a West Bengal man accused of involvement in a national scholarship scam.

A statement of CB Kashmir issued here said that the chargesheet was presented against the accused Selim Sheikh of West Bengal in a case under FIR No 04/2020 under section 420, 468, 120-B, 201 of the Ranbir Penal Code (RPC) and 66 (D) IT Act before the Anti-Corruption Court Srinagar for uploading fake application forms on the national scholarship portal for merit-cum-means scholarship.

It said that Sheik who was apprehended and brought to Kashmir by a CB Kashmir team for his involvement in uploading fake application forms on the national scholarship portal for merit-cum-means scholarship under the minority quota for J&K students during 2018-19 for district Kulgam.

Subsequently, fake verifications were conducted from the institutes that did not exist in the states mentioned in the application forms.

