Scholarship scheme worth Rs 17 cr announced by DB University

Desh Bhagat University held a conference for the Kashmir consultants wherein it also gave detail about its Rs 17 crore scholarship scheme for deserving students.

According to a statement issued here, the program was inaugurated by Dr Sandeep Singh, President of the University and Junaid Ahmad who is the Admission Coordinator of DBU in Kashmir and in presence of KCCA Members, Er. Ajaz Hussian, Muddasir Hassan, Sanam, Tanveer, Shuhail and Ashfaq Zehgeer.

“Consultants from all over Kashmir were also present in this Consultant meet, organized by Desh Bhagat University, Mandi Gobindgarh Punjab. The overall session remained interactive and result oriented,” it said.

“Desh Bhagat University, one of the leading universities of Punjab is always enthusiastic and focused on providing benefits to the students particularly those belonging to the economically weaker sections. The university has recently launched DBest scholarship worth Rs 17 Crore for deserving students. Last year scholarship worth Rs 11 crore was offered to the students under Mata Jarnail Scholarship and this year the funds have been increased to Rs 17 crore in view of the pandemic,” it further added.