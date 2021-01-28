Kashmir, Today's Paper
UPDATED: January 29, 2021, 2:22 AM

School building destroyed in fire in Shopian

UPDATED: January 29, 2021, 2:22 AM

A government schools building was destroyed in fire at a village in south Kashmir’s Shopian district on Thursday evening.

An official said that fire broke out in the government primary school building in Ambarbugh village of the district at around 6.30 pm.

He said the residents and fire tenders reached to the spot but could not save the building from being destroyed.

Locals told Greater Kashmir that the fire tenders could not reach the spot on time due to the partially-cleared roads.

The reason behind the fire was not known immediately.

The fire incidents across Kashmir are witnessing an increase during the ongoing winter season as people use various heating gadgets and devices.

