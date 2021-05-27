School buildings, sub-centres to be utilised for Covid care in Bandipora villages: DC

Following the directions of the government, the district administration along with the concerned departments are on the job to convert every panchayat of the district into a 5-bedded Covid Care Centre, the Deputy Commissioner Bandipora Owais Ahmad said Thursday.

There are around 151 Panchayats in the entire district and with issues ranging from space constraints and no availability of buildings, the schools and sub-centres too would be utilised for the purpose.

As per the directions of the government, in each Panchayat five Covid care beds, one among them supported with oxygen would be set up to meet the local needs so that the burden on the district and other hospitals is eased.

Ahmad said that for 151 Panchayats around 755 beds were to be added and work on it was going on.

“As of now, 40 percent of the job has been completed and the remaining task will take a few days,” he said.

In whether the centres were being put up in health sub-centres, Ahmad said that wherever there were sub-centres in the panchayat those would be “upgraded” and that the Rural Development Department had already done the exercise as per the availability of space, and if there were no sub-centres and the Panchayats could not accommodate 5-bedded facility, whichever building or even schools would be converted as Covid centres in the area.

“If it’s been set up at sub-centres, the facility will provide benefits as the staff is already listed there,” he said.

Meanwhile, the district reported 78 fresh cases, a constant downtrend from the start of this week.

Moreover, 54 more patients recovered too.

Bandipora on Thursday reported one more death from DH Bandipora, a levl-III Covid facility, taking the toll to 23 from February this year among the total 86 since last year.