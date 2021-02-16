School transport to operate as usual from March 1: Govt

Incharge Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Shahid Iqbal Choudhary Tuesday said that school transport would operate as usual from March 1 when schools reopen across Kashmir division.

He said this after chairing a meeting with representatives of private schools associations in which concerns surrounding operation of school transport were discussed in detail.

Speaking during the meeting in which Director School Education Mohammad Younis Malik was also present Choudhary said that the government understands the concerns surrounding school transport charges and assured that these would be addressed and resolved in a manner that suits both the parties.

He said that the students cannot be denied the transport service while concerns surrounding the matter are to be resolved which he assured would be done soon.

Director School Education informed the meeting that the fee fixation and regulation committee of the government was assessing the matter and assured that concerns of private schools surrounding transport fee structure would be resolved soon.

Representatives of associations of parents of school children were also present in the meeting.

Taking note of their concerns, the Divisional Commissioner assured them that school transport would remain available as usual as schools in Kashmir reopen from March 1.

Regional Transport Officer, Kashmir, IkramullahTak and Additional Deputy Commissioner Srinagar Muhammad HaneefBalkhi were also present in the meeting.

Schools in Kashmir division would reopen for the first time after the outbreak of COVID19 in March 2020.