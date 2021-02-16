Editor's Picks, Kashmir, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: February 17, 2021, 1:45 AM

School transport to operate as usual from March 1: Govt

GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: February 17, 2021, 1:45 AM

Incharge Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Shahid Iqbal Choudhary Tuesday said that school transport would operate as usual from March 1 when schools reopen across Kashmir division.

He said this after chairing a meeting with representatives of private schools associations in which concerns surrounding operation of school transport were discussed in detail.

Trending News
The young author said her personal experience in life has played a major role in her writing the book and has been somewhat reflected in the protagonist Rehmat as well.

'Two And A Half': Srinagar girl pens debut novel to revive Kashmiri folklore

“A medical luminary, Dr Rasheed graduated from GMC Srinagar and after completing his postgraduation joined SKIMS Medical College and became head of Pathology department.”

DAK condoles demise of Dr Abdul Rasheed

Acting on specific information of terrorist movement, Awantipora Police along with 42 RR and 180 BN CRPF launched search operation in village Batagund and Dadsara Tral.

Three Hizb associates arrested in Tral, IED material recovered: Police

File Photo

One-way traffic from Srinagar on Jammu-Srinagar highway tomorrow

Speaking during the meeting in which Director School Education Mohammad Younis Malik was also present Choudhary said that the government understands the concerns surrounding school transport charges and assured that these would be addressed and resolved in a manner that suits both the parties.

He said that the students cannot be denied the transport service while concerns surrounding the matter are to be resolved which he assured would be done soon.

Director School Education informed the meeting that the fee fixation and regulation committee of the government was assessing the matter and assured that concerns of private schools surrounding transport fee structure would be resolved soon.

Latest News
The young author said her personal experience in life has played a major role in her writing the book and has been somewhat reflected in the protagonist Rehmat as well.

'Two And A Half': Srinagar girl pens debut novel to revive Kashmiri folklore

“A medical luminary, Dr Rasheed graduated from GMC Srinagar and after completing his postgraduation joined SKIMS Medical College and became head of Pathology department.”

DAK condoles demise of Dr Abdul Rasheed

As per the official sources, the man is said to be employee at the eatery.

Man shot at, injured in Srinagar

Representational Photo

Two Armymen injured in road accident, hospitalised

Representatives of associations of parents of school children were also present in the meeting.

Taking note of their concerns, the Divisional Commissioner assured them that school transport would remain available as usual as schools in Kashmir reopen from March 1.

Regional Transport Officer, Kashmir, IkramullahTak and Additional Deputy Commissioner Srinagar Muhammad HaneefBalkhi were also present in the meeting.

Schools in Kashmir division would reopen for the first time after the outbreak of COVID19 in March 2020.

Related News