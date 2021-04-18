Schools, colleges, universities in J&K to remain closed for physical class work till May 15

The Jammu and Kashmir government on Sunday ordered closure of colleges and universities for physical class work till 15 May while the closure of all schools was extended till the same date.

Office of the Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha while making the announcement on its Twitter handle, however said that those courses at the colleges and universities that require physical presence of students on account of laboratory or research work were excluded from the decision.

The government has also fixed the ceiling on the number of people permitted to attend gatherings / functions as 20 in case of funerals; 50 for all kinds of gatherings at indoor venues and 100 for all kind of gatherings at outdoor venues.

The moves comes as Jammu and Kashmir is witnessing a spike in COVID cases along with other parts of India.