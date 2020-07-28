Kashmir, Today's Paper
Zia Shakir
Budgam,
UPDATED: July 28, 2020, 11:42 PM

Scooter rider dies, 2 injured in Budgam road accident

Representational Pic

A 19-year-old scooter rider died while two pillion riders sustained injuries in a road accident here in this district on Tuesday.

A police official said the accident that took place near Boys Higher Secondary School in the morning, resulting in the death of the rider and injures to two others.

The official said the trio was immediately rushed to SMHS hospital for advanced treatment. However, the scooter rider succumbed to his injuries en-route to the hospital.

The deceased has been identified as Arbaaz Rehman Rather, son of Abdul Rehman of Arath village of Budgam.

The injured were identified as Nadeem Maqbool Malla, 18, and Ishfaq Majeed Rather, 19 – both residents of Arath.

Meanwhile, police have registered a case (FIR No 295/2020) and started the proceedings. The district has so far witnessed three road accidents this month, resulting in death of three persons.

