Scores of crows found dead in Lolab, carcasses of several foxes also spotted

The residents of Gundmacher village of Lolab area in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district became panicky after spotting scores of dead crows and carcasses of foxes here Monday.

Talking to Greater Kashmir, Deputy Commissioner Kupwara Imam Din said that soon after the district administration came to know about it, a team of Animal Husbandry department was sent to the area to assess the situation.

“Samples have been taken to ascertain the cause of their death,” he said.

Din said that while no case of bird flu had been reported from the area, people need not panic.

He appealed the locals to take all precautions to keep the danger of bird flu at bay.