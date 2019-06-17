'Scores of JKPCC women functionaries join NC'

Also Read | Democracy is core of NC: Sagar

National Conference on Monday said that reducing gender disparities form the core of party ideology.

In a significant move various women functionaries of J&K Pradesh Congress committee from across the valley joined National Conference today here at Party Head Quarters Nawa- e- Subha, Srinagar, a NC spokesman said in a statement.

Also Read | NC ups ante; Asks GoI to restart dialogue on Kashmir

Addressing the gathering on the occasion here at party head quarters here NC’s district president Srinagar PirAfaq said the education is one of the most important means of empowering women with knowledge, skills and self confidence. “Our party leadership has always been eloquent about having mechanisms for women’s equal and equitable representations at all levels of the political process and public life and articulates their concerns and needs. It was our party that gave gender neutral adult franchise to the people of the state. The socio political emancipation of the people of state forms the core of our party programmeNaya Kashmir. Once in power the party under the capable leadership of Omar Sahib will ensure equitable development of all sections of society,” he said. YNC provincial president Salman Ali Sagar while addressing the gathering said the role of women in campaigning and mobilizing support for the party is no less than their male counterparts. Party’s women’s wing provincial president ErSabiyaQadri and AsiyaJameel were also present. On the occasion JKPCC women functionaries Saira Shah, Rifat Jan, Hameeda, Sabeena Ashraf, Saliya joined the party fold.