Scrap dealer injured in mysterious blast in Pulwama

A scrap dealer sustained injuries in a mysterious blast at a village in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Friday afternoon.

Reports said that Javed Ahmad Dar suffered injuries after a mysterious device went off outside his residence in Zasow village of the district.

Dar was weighing the junk when the explosion took place, a police official told Greater Kashmir.

“He was immediately rushed to district hospital Pulwama from where he was sent to SMHS, Srinagar given the grave nature of his injuries,” said the official.