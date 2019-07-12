Kashmir
Gulzar Bhat
Pulwama,
UPDATED: July 12, 2019, 2:55 PM

Scrap dealer injured in mysterious blast in Pulwama

Dar was weighing the junk when the explosion took place, a police official told Greater Kashmir.
Gulzar Bhat
Pulwama,
UPDATED: July 12, 2019, 2:55 PM

A scrap dealer sustained injuries in a mysterious blast at a village in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Friday afternoon.

Reports said that Javed Ahmad Dar suffered injuries after a mysterious device went off outside his residence in Zasow village of the district.

Trending News

Kashmir can only be resolved by dialogue: Farooq

Summer vacations in schools from July 15

High Court seeks info on implementation of drug policy

Governor reviews Yatra arrangements at Nunwan Base Camp

Dar was weighing the junk when the explosion took place, a police official told Greater Kashmir.

“He was immediately rushed to district hospital Pulwama from where he was sent to SMHS, Srinagar given the grave nature of his injuries,” said the official.

Tagged in , ,
Related News