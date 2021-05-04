Scrap STF; 3 families deprived of livelihood: NC

National Conference (NC) Tuesday impressed upon the administration to call an end to the Special Task Force (STF), saying the measure would alienate people further.

In a statement issued here, NC leader Choudhary Muhammad Ramzan said, a week after the J&K administration set up a Special Task Force (STF) to initiate action against government employees suspected of activities “against the security of the State” under Article 311(2) (C), the General Administration Department (GAD) issued an order in the middle of ongoing pandemic to dismiss a school teacher of Kupwara; an Assistant professor from Kulgam, and a revenue official of Pulwama.

He said the reckless decision had sent jitters across scores of employees were at the front of the battle to combat COVID-19.

“We are living through the worst-ever public health catastrophe in the shape of COVID-19 sprawl. The government should have focused on boosting the COVID care rather than terminating the employees in an elusive manner where the terminated cannot even resort to legal recourse to protect their rights,” Ramzan said.

He said that those upon who the suspicion had been cast had little to no legal recourse.

“This makes the measure more undemocratic because the Article 311(2) (C) of the constitution gives the administration powers to terminate the services of a government employees at the drop of a hat without constituting an inquiry against the person. What adds insult to injury is that the terminated employees aren’t allowed to defend themselves legally,” Ramzan said.

He said this had deprived three families of livelihood when the community was going through a pandemic.

Impressing upon the government to revisit the policy, Ramzan said that having such policies were unheard of in an emancipated world.