Scrutiny of nominations continue, many withdraw from contest in Kashmir

District Panchayat Election Officer (DPEO) Anantnag on Tuesday said 464 nominations were received of which 448 were found correct while 16 were rejected after scrutiny for phase-I of the DDC polls and ULB and Panchayatbypolls for Larnoo and Pahalgam blocks.

He said 60 candidates have withdrawn their nominations, leaving 388 candidates in fray. A total of 13 candidates withdrew their candidature on November 16 for phase-I of DDC polls and Panchayatbypolls in Ganderbal. A total of 169 candidates are in the fray for the first phase for 12 DDC seats and 17 Sarpanch and 143 Panch seats.

Similarly four candidates withdrew their candidature in Pulwama. For the Phase-II of DDC polls, Panchayatbypolls, 95 nomination papers were received for Tral and Shadimarg.

At least 34 nominations were received for phase-II of DDC constituencies of Ramhaal and ReddiChowkibal in Kupwara. Similarly, 21 nominations were received for five vacant Sarpanch seats and 138 nominations were received for 69 Panch seats.

At least 31 candidates have withdrawn their nomination for phase-I of DDC polls and Panchayatbypolls in Kulgam. A total of 195 candidates including 14 DDC, 47 for Sarpanch and 134 for Panch seats are in fray.

Meanwhile, 42 candidates have withdrawn their nominations for the phase-I of DDC, Panchayatbypolls in Baramulla while 229 candidates are in fray for phase-I. Four candidates including two Panchs, one BDC and one DDC candidate have withdrawn their nominations in Srinagar. For the phase- II, 129 candidates filed their nominations for DDC polls, Panchayat and ULB bypolls.

The nominations filed in Beerwah block were scrutinized today. At least nominations filed for DDC elections were found valid and hence no paper was rejected.

There was also submission of 161 nominations for the Panch seats at Beerwah. For 2nd phase of DDC polls and Panchayatbypolls, 193 nomination papers were received at Beerwah block of the district Budgam.