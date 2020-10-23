SDF calls on LG, presents charter of demands

A delegation of Shia Develooment Foundation (SDF) today called on Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha and submitted charter of demands.

In a statement issued here, the SDF spokesperson said that the LG was apprised about the various development works across several Shia dominated areas of Kashmir region.

The charter of demands according to the spokesman include, Shia Waqf Board, construction of four-way road from Bemina to Badgam district, proper and systematic rehabilitation of Dal Dwellers, Maternity hospital at Magam, drinking water scheme for Sonawari area, resuming of work at Maulana Azad Central University, Patawaw, Budgam, package for poor artisans among other issues.

The SDF demanded the government to look into their demand sand address the same on priority.