SDH Kupwara gets oxygen generating plant

Oxygen gas cylinders [Source: Flickr/Morris]
The authorities Kupwara Sub District Hospital have established an oxygen-generating plant to deal with the rising demand of oxygen for COVID-19 patients.

“The development comes after the district administration approached the Director Health Services Kashmir for want of oxygen plant in Kupwara and a few days back Director Health gave a nod for its installation,” said a health official in Kupwara.

Notably, this oxygen plant is the first of its kind in entire north Kashmir and can generate 1000 litres of oxygen per minute.

The cost of this project is Rs 7 crore.

The oxygen plant which can cater to hundred COVID-19 patients at a time has various unique features. It has the ability to render unlimited oxygen to patients with high flow.

Chief Medical Officer Kupwara Dr Kowsar Amin told Greater Kashmir that the department had to buy oxygen cylinders from the open market and now with the installation of the oxygen plant the problem had been addressed to a large extent.

“After the outbreak of COVID-19 last year, we felt dearth of oxygen following which we approached the higher ups for an oxygen plant. We are thankful to them for meeting out our demand,” the CMO said.

