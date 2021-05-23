Editor's Picks, Kashmir, Today's Paper
SDH Langate designated as COVID hospital

GK File Photo

Authorities in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district Sunday designated the 50-bedded Sub District Hospital Langate for COVID patients to meet out the requirement of more beds for the positive patients.

The development came after the recent visit of Divisional Commissioner Kashmir P K Pole to SDH Langate.

During his visit, the district administration had put forth the requirements needed for COVID patients which were provided to the district a few days ago, an official said.

Block Medical Officer (BMO) Langate Dr Gowhar told Greater Kashmir that initially they had 40 beds available and 10 more have been added on the directions of the divisional commissioner to augment the space for COVID-19 patients.

“SDH Langate will entertain asymptomatic COVID patients, those having oxygen saturation level above 90 and severely ill patients will be shifted to COVID hospital Kupwara,” he said. “We have received 25 high-flow oxygen concentrators which can generate 10 liters of oxygen per minute while as the hospital is already in possession of 10 plane oxygen concentrators and 60 oxygen cylinders.”

The BMO said that the required medicine and drugs for COVID positive patients had already been procured by the hospital administration and a roster had been framed for doctors and paramedical staff so that the hospital may run smoothly and patients may not face any involveinconve

Refuting the rumours of shuting OPD for non-COVID patients, he said that the OPD would run in the old building.

The BMO said that this building had been taken over by Government Degree College Langate but now district administration had decided to run the OPD for non-COVID patients.

He said that although the females with labour pain would have to visit the District Hospital Handwara, the Gynaecology OPD would run as usual in night quarters for the doctors.

