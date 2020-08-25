SDM Sumbal takes stock of facilities at CHC Hajin

Sub Divisional Magistrate Sumbal, Dr. Bashir Lone today made a surprise visit to CHC Hajin to take stock of medical facilities being provided to the patients.

The Sub Divisional Magistrate on the occasion visited different sections viz. Ophthalmic X-Ray ECG, Diagnostic section, Immunization, Dental and Gynae sections and wards block of the hospital to take stock of the facilities available in the hospital.

He checked the attendance of the staff and stressed on them to ensure punctuality and also directed them to take feedback from the patients about the facilities being provided in the hospital.