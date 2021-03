South Delhi Municipal Corporation Monday appointed Farman Ali Magrey as Additional Standing Counsel to represent it in the High Court of Delhi.

Magrey is a law graduate from the University of Jammu and also holds a Bachelor of Engineering in IT degree from the same university.

He is also a senior panel counsel, Union of India in the High Court of Delhi; Counsel for National Anti-Profiteering Authority (NAA) for all Courts of India and panel lawyer Delhi Development Authority.