SEA delegation meets top Income Tax official

A delegation of Sopore Economic Alliance led by chairman Mohammad Ashraf Ganai met Rakesh Kumar, Additional Commissioner of Income Tax, Range-3, Srinagar at his office chambers here. According to statement, the delegation apprised him about the difficulties faced by traders community of Sopore due to slump in business activity after August 5, 2019 and outbreak of coronavirus pandemic.

The statement said a large number of tax payers had not filled their appeals against the assessment order for assessment year 2012-13 & 2017-18 and if they wish to do so they could contact Gulzar Ahmad Malik, Income Tax Officer Baramulla at 01952-238144 for any assistance.

Shabir Ahmad Handoo, Assistant Commissioner of Income Tax, Srinagar was present in the meeting and so were M AZargar, Vice President SEA and Mohammad Aslam Mir, Secretary SEA.