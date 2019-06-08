Search operation called off in Verinag forests in south Kashmir

The search operation launched in a forest area in Verinag area of south Kashmir’s Anantnag district was called off on Saturday afternoon after no contact was established with the militants, officials said.

An official said that the operation was launched today morning in Nowgam forests following inputs about the presence of militants there.

“In the initial round of fire, a local militant of JeM, identified as Iqbal Ahmad, was killed,” he said, adding that two more militants hiding in the area managed to flee.

He said the operation was intensified to track the militants.

“The operation was called off after several hours as no contact was established,” said the official.