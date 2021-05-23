Search operation in Pulwama

Security forces Sunday launched searches in an orchard after firing a few gunshots following “suspicious movement” of a person on the circular road outside Pulwama town.

Official sources told Greater Kashmir that a naka party of 182 Bn CRPF and Police noticed a person moving suspiciously in the orchard on the circular road outside Pulwama town. They said the person fled from the spot after the security personnel called him, prompting the party to fire four to five bullets.

Soon after, the personnel rushed towards the spot and a search was launched in the orchard near the circular road to trace the person, the sources said.

However, the search operation was called off after some time.

The incident created panic in the nearby area and people who were present in the area rushed for safety, locals said.