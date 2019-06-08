Search operation intensified after militants, security forces exchange fire in Verinag

Kashmir
GK Web Desk
Srinagar ,
UPDATED: June 8, 2019, 8:20 AM

Security forces on Saturday morning intensified searches in Nowgam area of Verinag in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district after a brief exchange of fire with the militants.

Reports said a joint team of Army’s 19RR and SOG of Jammu and Kashmir Police launched a cordon and search operation in Nowgam following inputs about the presence of militants there.

A brief exchange of fire took place between the militants and the security forces, police said on Twitter.

Reports said that one militant was killed in the initial round of fire. However, there was no immediate official confirmation.

Meanwhile, army has pressed choppers into service to locate the militants.

