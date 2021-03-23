Kashmir, Latest News
Gulzar Bhat
Shopian,
UPDATED: March 23, 2021, 12:05 PM

Search operation underway in Chitragam village of south Kashmir's Shopian

The CASO comes on the heels of a gunfight in Manihal village of the district in which four local LeT militants were killed by the forces.
Gulzar Bhat
Shopian,
UPDATED: March 23, 2021, 12:05 PM
File Photo
File Photo

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Chitragam village of south Kashmir’s Shopian district late Monday night amid heavy rains.

A police official told Greater Kashmir that columns of army, CRPF and police encircled the village, some 14 kms from Shopian town, and launched a search operation. 

Trending News
Authorities have announced closure of the Srinagar-Jammu national highway due to landslides triggered by rain in the Ramban-Ramsoo sector. [File/ GK]

Weather expected to improve from tomorrow in J&K; Srinagar-Jammu highway remains shut after landslides

GK File/ Mubashir Khan

Inclement weather forces closure of schools up to elementary level in north Kashmir's Kupwara

GK File: Mubashir Khan

Ski resort Gulmarg receives fresh snowfall

The official said that the operation was launched after the forces were tipped off about the presence of militants in the area. 

Local residents told Greater Kashmir that forces appeared in the village in the dead of night and began conducting door to door searches. 

The operation was underway at the time of filing this report. The CASO comes on the heels of a gunfight in Manihal village of the district in which four local LeT militants were killed by the forces.

Tagged in , , ,
Related News