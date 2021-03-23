Search operation underway in Chitragam village of south Kashmir's Shopian

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Chitragam village of south Kashmir’s Shopian district late Monday night amid heavy rains.

A police official told Greater Kashmir that columns of army, CRPF and police encircled the village, some 14 kms from Shopian town, and launched a search operation.

The official said that the operation was launched after the forces were tipped off about the presence of militants in the area.

Local residents told Greater Kashmir that forces appeared in the village in the dead of night and began conducting door to door searches.

The operation was underway at the time of filing this report. The CASO comes on the heels of a gunfight in Manihal village of the district in which four local LeT militants were killed by the forces.