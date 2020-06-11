Kashmir, Latest News
GK Web Desk
Budgam ,
UPDATED: June 11, 2020, 10:13 AM

Search operation underway in Pathanpora Budgam after morning shooting

A search operation is underway in Pathanpora village of central Kashmir’s Budgam district since early Thursday morning to trace the militants who exchanged gunfire with the security forces, officials said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the Pathanpora area of Budgam in central Kashmir after receiving specific information about the presence of militants there, a police official said, according to PTI news agency.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after the hiding militants fired at the security forces.

However, no firing has been reported other than the initial bout in early hours today.

Officials said that a search operation is going on in the area to trace the militants.

Further details are awaited.

