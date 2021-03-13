Search operation underway in south Kashmir's Shopian

A massive cordon and search operation is underway in Avind-Rawalpora village of south Kashmir’s Shopian district since Friday night.

A police official told Greater Kashmir that columns of army, CRPF and police encircled the village tucked away in thick apple orchards some 8 kms from Shopian town and began a search operation after they were tipped off about the presence of militants in the area.

Local residents said that contingents of forces dotted the village yesterday evening and started conducting door to door searches a few hours later.

The operation was underway at the time of filing this report.