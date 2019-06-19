Searches at properties of sacked J&K Bank Chairman

A team of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Wednesday carried out searches at properties belonging to sacked J&K Bank chairman, Pervez Ahmad Nengroo.

Also Read | ACB concludes search in bank's headquarters

The searches were carried out at three locations including Nengroo’s private residence.

The ACB team were accompanied by Magistrates and policemen during the searches.

Also Read | Chairman J&K Bank Parvez Ahmad sacked

Nengroo was sacked by the Jammu and Kashmir government on June 8 after allegations of gross irregularities and misuse of his official position during his tenure as the Bank’s Chairman.

He was replaced by an interim chairman while a search committee was set up to look for a new chairman and the managing director of the state’s premier financial institution.