Searches intensified to trace missing trekker

The search operation launched by administration in Naranag-Gangbal area here to trace a missing trekker from Srinagar, were intensified on Wednesday.

Hilal Ahmed Dar, son of late Ghulam Mohidin Dar, a resident of Bemina went missing under mysterious circumstances in Gangbal area on Sunday where he, along with other four friends, had gone for trekking to Gangbal lake.

Though his friends returned home the same day, Dar went missing.

An official said the efforts to trace missing trekker were on for the last four days. He said today the search operation was intensified with some Mountain Rescue Teams, teams from SDRF, JKMHC, and police joining the ongoing efforts.

“So far, there has been no clue about the missing youth. However our efforts will continue,” the official said.

The family members of the missing youth on Tuesday held a protest demonstration at Press Enclave Srinagar and sought help of JK Lt Governor GC Murmu and Deputy Commissioner Srinagar to trace out the missing youth.