Searches launched in north Kashmir's Sopore village

Kashmir
Ghulam Muhammad
Sopore,
UPDATED: June 11, 2019, 9:23 AM

The security forces on Tuesday launched cordon and search operation (CASO) in Wadoora Payeen village of Sopore in north Kashmir’s Baramulla District.

Reports said that the search operation has been jointly launched by Special Operations Group (SOG) of Jammu and Kashmir Police, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Army’s 22 RR.

A police official said that the search operation was launched following inputs about the presence of militants in the village.

He said that the forces have sealed all entry and exit points to the village.

More details to follow.

