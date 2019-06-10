Kashmir
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: June 10, 2019, 10:33 AM

Searches launched in south Kashmir's Anantnag village

GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: June 10, 2019, 10:33 AM

Security forces on Monday launched cordon and search operation (CASO) in Akingam village of Anantnag district in south Kashmir.

Reports said that the security forces including Special Operations Group (SOG) of Jammu and Kashmir Police, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Army’s 19 RR jointly launched the search operation following inputs about the presence of militants in the village.

Trending News

KATHUA RAPE-N-MURDER | Pathankot Court to pronounce verdict today

Change of guard at J&K Bank | R K Chhibber assumes office as interim Chairman cum MD

Omar warns against playing politics with Bank

ACB concludes search in bank's headquarters

There was no exchange of fire between security forces and the militants when this report was being filed.

More details are awaited.

Tagged in , ,
Related News