Searches launched in south Kashmir's Anantnag village

Security forces on Monday launched cordon and search operation (CASO) in Akingam village of Anantnag district in south Kashmir.

Reports said that the security forces including Special Operations Group (SOG) of Jammu and Kashmir Police, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Army’s 19 RR jointly launched the search operation following inputs about the presence of militants in the village.

There was no exchange of fire between security forces and the militants when this report was being filed.

More details are awaited.