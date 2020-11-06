SEC issues notification for date of elections to DDCs

The State Election Commission has announced the dates for conduct of elections to the District Development Councils in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

According to the notification issued here today November 16th is the last date for filling of nominations, Nov 17th for scrutiny of nominations and Nov 19th for withdrawal of candidature. Similarly, December 1st will be the polling date from 7am to 2.00pm and will also be the date of counting after the conclusion of the poll in respect of vacant Sarpanch/ Panch constituencies, unless notified otherwise.

The counting for the rest will be done on 22nd December unless notified otherwise and elections would be completed on 24th December.