SEC J&K interacts with DPEOs

File Photo

State Election Commissioner (SEC), K.K. Sharma, Tuesday held a detailed review meeting with the District Panchayat Election Officers of Jammu and Kashmir.

The meeting, convened via video conferencing, was attended by Chief Electoral Officer, Hridesh Kumar, Divisional Commissioners, Jammu and Kashmir Divisions, Pandurang Pole, Sanjeev Verma and Secretary Rural Development and Panchayati  Raj, Sheetal Nanda. Deputy Commissioners (District Panchayat Election Officers) of all the Districts besides senior officers of the Election Department attended.

Meanwhile, State Election Commissioner also issued final reservation notification for the District Development Council Constituencies in the UT of Jammu and Kashmir. Seats have been reserved for SCs and STs proportionate to their respective populations. Further 33 per cent seats in each District Development Council have been reserved for women.

