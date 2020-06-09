Kashmir, Latest News
GK Web Desk
Qazigund ,
UPDATED: June 9, 2020, 12:42 PM

Second death in a day takes J&K Covid-19 tally to 48

Kashmir Valley on Tuesday reported second death due to the novel coronavirus as a 70-year-old man from Panzath village in Qazigund area of south Kashmir died at GMC Anantnag, taking the overall Covid-19 death toll in J&K to 48.    

“He was suffering from pneumonia. His test for covid-19 had returned positive a few days ago,” Medical Superintendent Government Medical College Anantnag, Dr Majid Mehrab, told news agency GNS.

Earlier, a 52-year-old man, who was an auto driver by profession died at Srinagar’s CD hospital, one of the exclusive facilities meant for the management of covid-19 in the Valley.

With this fatality, the death toll due to Covid-19 has risen in Jammu and Kashmir to 48— 43 from Valley and 5 from Jammu division.     

So far Srinagar district with 12 deaths due to the virus has the highest fatalities, followed by Baramulla nine, Anantnag six, Kulgam six, three each in Shopian, Kupwara and Jammu, two in Budgam while one death each has been reported from Pulwama, Bandipora, Doda and Udhampur.

