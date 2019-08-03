Second militant killed in Shopian gunfight affiliated with Hizb: Police

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Saturday said the second militant killed in a gunfight with the security forces in Shopian was affiliated with Hizb ul Mujahideen.

In a statement, a police spokesman identified the second militant killed in Shopian on Saturday as Manzoor Ahmad Bhat, a resident of Wachi.

The slain, as per police records, was affiliated with proscribed outfit HM and was wanted by law for his complicity in series of crimes including attack on security establishments and civilian atrocities, he said.

Several cases were registered against him including case FIR No. 25/2019 of P/S Zainapora pertaining to killing of a civilian namely Irfan Hameed Lone.

“Incriminating material including arms & ammunition were recovered from the site of encounter. All these materials have been taken into case records for further investigation and to probe their complicity in other crimes,” said the spokesman further.