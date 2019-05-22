Kashmir
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: May 22, 2019, 1:37 PM

Second phase of Jehangir Chowk-Rambagh flyover thrown open to public

The second phase of the Jehangir Chowk-Rambagh flyover was thrown open for vehicular traffic on Wednesday.

Jammu and Kashmir Governor S P Malik inaugurated the second phase of the flyover today morning in presence of other government officials.

The second phase of the flyover which stretches over 1.04 kilometres from Rambagh to Alochi Bagh has been constructed at a cost of 37.5 crore rupees.

The third and last phase of the flyover is expected to be completed by June end. Once completed, the 2.4 kilometre flyover with six access ramps – including at Jehangir Chowk, Gogji Bagh, Alochi Bagh, Rambagh, Natipora and Barzulla – will substantially decongest city traffic and reduce travel time between Jehangir Chowk and Rambagh from about 45 minutes as it takes now to about 2.5 minutes.

