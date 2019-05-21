Second phase of Jehangir Chowk-Rambagh flyover to be inaugurated tomorrow

The second phase of the Jehangir Chowk-Rambagh flyover will be inaugurated and thrown open for vehicular traffic tomorrow on May 22, officials said on Tuesday.

This will be after over five years since work on the prestigious flyover project started in October 2013 and one year after the first phase thereof was inaugurated and thrown open in May last year, said an official.

This particular phase of the flyover stretches 1.04 kilometres from Rambagh to Alochi Bagh having been constructed at a cost of 37.5 crore rupees.

It is expected to result in substantial traffic relief to commuters traveling from areas across this stretch towards Lal Chowk being expected to reduce travel time between the said areas from 15 minutes to 1 minute, he said.

The flyover is expected to prove as a major traffic decongestant on grade roads underneath it including Rambagh, Solina and Alochi Bagh. It is also expected to significantly reduce stagnation on the important Rambagh Bridge.

The development comes about two weeks after the much-awaited TRC Grade Separator at the city centre was thrown open for vehicular traffic on May 9.

“The Governor administration has made construction and completion of the flyover among its main developmental concerns in the Srinagar city being seen as a significant remedy to traffic congestion thereof ,” said the official, adding that the district administration Srinagar has been at the forefront of efforts to speed up the construction of the flyover project having been regularly monitoring construction work and redressing related concerns.

The third and last phase of the flyover is expected to be completed by June end. Once completed, the 2.4 kilometre flyover with six access ramps – including at Jehangir Chowk, Gogji Bagh, Alochi Bagh, Rambagh, Natipora and Barzulla – will substantially decongest city traffic and reduce travel time between Jehangir Chowk and Rambagh from about 45 minutes as it takes now to about 2.5 minutes.