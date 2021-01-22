Second Snow Spell|Government reviews KPDC's preparedness

Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Baseer Ahmad Khan Friday held a review meeting with Kashmir Power Development Corporation (KPDC) regarding the preparations being put in place by the corporation to deal with the second spell of snowfall in Kashmir.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that Advisor Baseer Khan enquired about the available stock of transformers, wires, deployment of enforcement staff and related necessities.

He asked the officers to keep a contingency plan ready for restoration of electricity supply within 24 hours in urban areas and 48 hours in rural areas.

The advisor was informed that the department was fully prepared to tackle any issue including placing and replacement of damaged electric poles besides repairing and maintenance of supply lines and transfers in the wake of possible snowfall season.

He said that the department had successfully restored power supply in the stipulated time after the first heavy snowfall of the season.

The meeting was attended by MD KPDCL, Ajaz Assad; Chief Engineer, Power Distribution, Ajaz Ahmad and Chief Engineer, Transmission, HashmatQazi.

The chief engineer informed the advisor that sufficient stock of transformers, poles and wires were available to solve any issue of power restoration.

Besides, adequate men and machinery is in a standby mode while enforcement staff is executing work on a war-footing basis.

Regarding the status of augmentation and installation of transformers at Grid Station Delina, the advisor was informed that all the works had been completed barring arrival of transformers.

Besides, three transformers were being shifted from GSS Budgam of which one had arrived at the site while two others were in transit.

The advisor was informed that erection and stringing work on construction of 220KV D/C Wanpoh-Mir Bazaar transmission line was under progress and expected to be completed in the first week of February.

Meanwhile, scores of deputations and individuals called on the advisor to apprise him of their grievances and demands at civil secretariat here.

President KMTF Muhammad Yaseen Khan apprised the advisor regarding the construction work of shops at Tral Bus Stand.

In this regard, Additional Deputy Commissioner Pulwama informed that the DPR of the work had been submitted to the concerned authorities for approval.

A deputation of Srinagar Municipal Corporation corporators apprised the advisor about the status of various development works in their respective wards.

Another delegation from Zakura demanded installation of an additional power transformer in their locality as the capacity of existing transformer was insufficient to bear the load of entire locality.

Meanwhile, Block Development Council member from Ganderbal demanded filling up of post of Executive Engineer, Rural Development Department which is lying vacant since long.

The advisor was also apprised by a couple of contractors regarding the release of payment of completed work held in Rural Development Department.

Several other individuals apprised Advisor Khan regarding different issues including electricity and water supplies, construction of roads and retaining walls.

Advisor Khan assured the deputations that all the grievances and issues raised by them would be addressed at the earliest. He issued on the spot directions to the concerned officers for redress of the issues raised.