Tahir Nadeem Khan Yusafzai
Bhadarwah,
UPDATED: May 27, 2021, 2:20 AM

Secretary DLSA organises Webinar in Doda

Representational Image
Secretary DLSA Bhadarwah Mudasar Farooq conducted an online (Webinar) sensitization programme with all the senior police officers of district Doda including SSP Doda Mumtaz Ahmed, SSP Ops Doda, SP Hqrs Doda, SDPO Bhadarwah, SDPO Gandoh and others.

In the said virtual programme, all the senior police officers were made aware of the recent Supreme Court judgment particularly Arnesh Kumar vs State of Bihar.

In the said programme, the resource person was Advocate Vikrant Mahajan.

All the police officers were awared about the guidelines laid down in the said judgement with respect to the arrest of the accused person.

