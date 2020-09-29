Secretary led officers visit model tribal cluster villages in Samba

Administrative Secretary, Tribal Affairs Department, Rehana Batul Tuesday visited model tribal cluster villages in district Samba in Jammu region.

The secretary was accompanied by Additional Secretary Dr Bharti and Director Tribal Affairs Jammu and Kashmir, Saleem Ahmad.

The visit was aimed to interact with the inhabitants of two Panchayats namely Bari and Bhaduri which have been selected under the Model Tribal Cluster Villages which is a Ministry of Tribal Affairs, Government of India scheme.

The team visited the areas, which have been identified for filling development gaps under the scheme by the local people with the objective of getting the same expedited for execution. The team of officers later had a an interaction with the panchayat representatives like Sarpanches and Panches and other prominent citizens of the two villages in the Panchayat Ghar Bhaduri.