Kashmir, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: September 30, 2020, 2:27 AM

Secretary led officers visit model tribal cluster villages in Samba

GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: September 30, 2020, 2:27 AM
GK Photo

Administrative Secretary, Tribal Affairs Department, Rehana Batul Tuesday visited model tribal cluster villages in district Samba in Jammu region.

The secretary was accompanied by Additional Secretary Dr Bharti and Director Tribal Affairs Jammu and Kashmir, Saleem Ahmad.

Trending News
File Image of LG, J&K Manoj Sinha

J&K Lt Guv asks officers to provide best services to people

Representational Pic

1093 new covid-19 cases in J&K, tally rises to 76163

Former BMO Beerwah, 2 other officials suspended

Representational Pic

Former J&K Bank chairman among several top officials booked by ACB for 'violating' tendering norms

The visit was aimed to interact with the inhabitants of two Panchayats namely Bari and Bhaduri which have been selected under the Model Tribal Cluster Villages which is a Ministry of Tribal Affairs, Government of India scheme.

The team visited the areas, which have been identified for filling development gaps under the scheme by the local people with the objective of getting the same expedited for execution. The team of officers later had a an interaction with the panchayat representatives like Sarpanches and Panches and other prominent citizens of the two villages in the Panchayat Ghar Bhaduri.

Related News