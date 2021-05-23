Security forces fire gunshots, launch searches in Pulwama orchard after 'suspicious movement'

Security forces on Sunday launched searches in an orchard after firing a few gunshots following a “suspicious movement” of a person near Women’s Degree College in the vicinity of circular road at main town in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

Sources told Greater Kashmir that a joint team of 182 CRPF and police on naka duty in the area “saw a person in suspicious movement in the orchard”.

They said the person fled from the spot after the personnel called him prompting the party to fire “four to five gun shots”.

Soon affer, a search was launched in the orchard near the circular road, sources added.