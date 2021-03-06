Security forces launch search operation in south Kashmir's Shopian

Security forces on Saturday morning launched a cordon and search operation in Chidipora village of Zainpora area in south Kashmir’s Shopian district.

A police official said that columns of army, CRPF and police cordoned off the village and began a door to door search operation following inputs about the presence of militants in the area.

A local resident told Greater Kashmir that forces simultaneously also blocked the Shopian-Bijbehara road. The operation was in progress at the time of filing this report.