Kashmir
Gulzar Bhat
Shopian,
UPDATED: March 6, 2021, 10:19 AM

Security forces launch search operation in south Kashmir's Shopian

A local resident told Greater Kashmir that forces simultaneously also blocked the Shopian-Bijbehara road.
File Photo
File Photo

Security forces on Saturday morning launched a cordon and search operation in Chidipora village of Zainpora area in south Kashmir’s Shopian district. 

A police official said that columns of army, CRPF and police cordoned off the village and began a door to door search operation following inputs about the presence of militants in the area.

The operation was in progress at the time of filing this report.

