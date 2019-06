Also Read | Auto Draft

The security forces on Sunday launched a cordon and search operation (CASO) in Cherwan village in Kangan area of Ganderbal district in central Kashmir.

A police official said that Army’s 24RR, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Special Operations Group of Jammu and Kashmir Police jointly launched the searches in Cherwan village.

He said that house-to-house searches were conducted in the area.

SSP Ganderbal Muhammad Khalil Poswal said that it was a routine search operation in the village.